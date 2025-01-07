Judge temporarily blocks release of special counsel report on Trump cases

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the ruling Tuesday, the morning after an emergency request by defense lawyers to stop the Justice Department from making the report public.

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the public release of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on investigations into President-elect Donald Trump as an appeals court weighs a challenge.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the ruling Tuesday, the morning after an emergency request by defense lawyers to stop the Justice Department from making the report public — a step that Smith had said could come as early as Friday.

The matter is being considered by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.