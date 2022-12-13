42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Politics and Government

Justice Department asks Clark County for Trump messages

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2022 - 7:05 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff an ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP Photo)

The U.S. Justice Department has asked Clark County for any communications with attorneys and other officials from former President Donald Trump, apparently related to an investigation of attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Nevada.

According to documents released by Clark County, a Washington, D.C.-based FBI special agent on Nov. 22 requested documents from the Clark County elections department, “pursuant to a criminal investigation being conduced by the Special Counsel’s Office.”

The Justice Department is conducting an inquiry into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, including slates of electors that sent illegitimate rosters of Trump electors to Washington, allegedly as part of a scheme to allow Trump to remain in office despite losing the election. The investigation has already seen FBI agents seize the cell phone of Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, who was present when the fake elector certificates were signed in Carson City in December 2020.

But the subpoena appears to be aimed at legal attempts to undo the election.

”For the period June 1, 2020, through Jan. 20, 2021, produce any and all communications in any form to, from, or involving Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (hereinafter, “the Trump Campaign”), Donald J. Trump or any employee or agent of, or attorney for, the Trump Campaign, or any records or documents that record, summarize, transcribe, annotate, or reflect any such communications,” the document reads.

The subpoena further lists 19 individuals associated with the Trump campaign whose communications the Justice Department is seeking, including attorneys such as John Eastman, the man who reportedly devised the scheme to send fake elector certificates to Washington, Jenna Ellis, Joe diGenova, Rudy Giuliani, Cleta Mitchell, Sidney Powell and Victoria Toensing. Also included on the list is Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to investigate the Trump election efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Colorado River users set to meet, but water deal seems a ways off
Colorado River users set to meet, but water deal seems a ways off
2
‘We thought we could trust the system’: Ordeal reveals holes in immigration process
‘We thought we could trust the system’: Ordeal reveals holes in immigration process
3
Justice Department asks Clark County for Trump messages
Justice Department asks Clark County for Trump messages
4
Michele Fiore applies for vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court
Michele Fiore applies for vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court
5
Biden restarts task force on immigrants’ success in US
Biden restarts task force on immigrants’ success in US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A flag is waved during an immigration rally outside the White House, in Washington, Sept ...
Biden restarts task force on immigrants’ success in US
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

The Biden administration is reinstating a task force that is aimed at helping immigrants and refugees integrate into the United States.

Representatives of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, from left: Yan Rachinsky, chairman of ...
Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
By Markus Schreiber The Associated Press

The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susa ...
Arizona senator switches from Democrat to independent
By Jonathan J. Cooper and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand.