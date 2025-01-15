51°F
Politics and Government

Las Vegas police association to join Trump’s presidential parade

FILE — Former President Donald Trump, right, shakes hand with former Nevada Attorney General ...
FILE — Former President Donald Trump, right, shakes hand with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt as current Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Steve Grammas, left, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, look on at Treasure Island hotel-casino on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 8:59 am
 

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association will join President-elect Donald Trump’s Presidential Parade next week following his swearing-in ceremony, according to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

The association, which endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, is made up of more than 3,700 active and retired police and corrections officers. More than 25 members will participate in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Presidential Inauguration Committee.

“Their participation underscores the deep ties between law enforcement and the inauguration of the nation’s new leadership,” the inaugural committee wrote in a statement. “Their presence will undoubtedly add a unique and celebratory touch to this historic event.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

