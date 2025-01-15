Las Vegas police association to join Trump’s presidential parade

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association will join President-elect Donald Trump’s Presidential Parade following the swearing-in ceremony, according to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

FILE — Former President Donald Trump, right, shakes hand with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt as current Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Steve Grammas, left, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, look on at Treasure Island hotel-casino on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The association, which endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, is made up of more than 3,700 active and retired police and corrections officers. More than 25 members will participate in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Presidential Inauguration Committee.

“Their participation underscores the deep ties between law enforcement and the inauguration of the nation’s new leadership,” the inaugural committee wrote in a statement. “Their presence will undoubtedly add a unique and celebratory touch to this historic event.”

