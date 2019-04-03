Carolyn Goodman cruising to easy win in Las Vegas mayoral race

Early vote totals on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, point to a landslide victory for Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Here, Carolyn Goodman files for her third term as mayor next to her husband Oscar Goodman at City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Early vote totals suggest Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will claim a decisive victory Tuesday night, leading six challengers with more than 85 percent of early returns on her way to a third and final term.

Goodman was noticeably absent from her election-night watch party. The mayor, who is undergoing treatment for stage 2 breast cancer, voted early Tuesday and attended a separate event but was feeling “just a little tired” ahead of her expected celebration Tuesday evening, her husband, former mayor Oscar Goodman, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“She’s really a woman of valor,” Oscar Goodman said, noting she had not missed “a minute of work — not one second” and would be at the Las Vegas City Council meeting Wednesday.

Goodman, 79, ran her campaign as a steadying force in Las Vegas politics, seeking to “stabilize what we have and improve upon it.” With a win Tuesday night, she would put a top on a nearly quarter-century legacy of Goodmans at the helm, matching her husband Oscar’s three-term tenure that began in 1999.

She has spoken of wanting to leave Las Vegas robust with job opportunity, fair education for all, quality health care and accessible parks — in other words, the qualities of a world-class city — while acknowledging, “we’re not there yet.”

Immediate goals for term three include a free transportation loop that moves people through downtown, transitional housing for the homeless and renewed cooperation with Clark County to solve the homelessness problem.

Six challengers sought to ascend to the figurehead of the seven-member city council, all of whom were far lesser known: Nonprofit CEO Tina Rane Alexander, Navy veteran Phil Collins, marijuana industry worker Zachary Krueger, business consultant Amy Luciano, small business-owner Mack Miller and minister Vance “Stretch” Sanders.

