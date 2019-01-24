Incumbents file for re-election across Las Vegas Valley

Incumbent City Council members across the valley filed candidacy paperwork for re-election this week.

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, seen in 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Cherchio (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commissioner Cedric Crear during a Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority board meeting, 340 N. 11th Street, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear on Thursday filed to retain the Ward 5 seat he won in a special election last spring after Ricki Barlow resigned the seat.

In North Las Vegas, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown filed paperwork Wednesday for re-election to her Ward 2 seat. Goynes-Brown was first elected in 2011, becoming the first black woman to represent Ward 2.

Boulder City Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, who was first elected in 2011, filed to seek a third term. And Brent Foutz filed for one of two open at-large seats on the council.

Goynes-Brown is North Las Vegas’ mayor pro-tem and an assistant principal in the Clark County School District. Crear and Goynes-Brown are the only candidates who have submitted paperwork to run in their respective wards.

Crear and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who filed to run for her third and final term on Monday, are the only Las Vegas incumbents seeking re-election. Ward 1 Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian is term limited and Ward 3 Councilman is not seeking a third term.

In Henderson, 18-year-old Danny Vella filed paperwork to run for the City Council’s Ward 1 seat. He said Thursday that he is taking a semester off from the College of Southern Nevada to campaign.

Ward 1 is represented by Gerri Schroder, who is term-limited. Eddie Hamilton and Michelle Romero also have filed in that race.

The filing period began Tuesday and ends Jan. 31.