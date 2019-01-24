Incumbents file for re-election across Las Vegas Valley

Incumbent City Council members across the valley filed candidacy paperwork for re-election this week.
Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear on Thursday filed to retain the Ward 5 seat he won in a special election last spring after Ricki Barlow resigned the seat.
In North Las Vegas, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown filed paperwork Wednesday for re-election to her Ward 2 seat. Goynes-Brown was first elected in 2011, becoming the first black woman to represent Ward 2.
Boulder City Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, who was first elected in 2011, filed to seek a third term. And Brent Foutz filed for one of two open at-large seats on the council.
Goynes-Brown is North Las Vegas’ mayor pro-tem and an assistant principal in the Clark County School District. Crear and Goynes-Brown are the only candidates who have submitted paperwork to run in their respective wards.
Crear and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who filed to run for her third and final term on Monday, are the only Las Vegas incumbents seeking re-election. Ward 1 Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian is term limited and Ward 3 Councilman is not seeking a third term.
In Henderson, 18-year-old Danny Vella filed paperwork to run for the City Council’s Ward 1 seat. He said Thursday that he is taking a semester off from the College of Southern Nevada to campaign.
Ward 1 is represented by Gerri Schroder, who is term-limited. Eddie Hamilton and Michelle Romero also have filed in that race.
The filing period began Tuesday and ends Jan. 31.
Candidate filing
Las Vegas
Mayor
Carolyn Goodman (i)
Las Vegas City Council
Ward 1
Drew Dondero
Brian Knudsen
Sherman Ray
Ward 3
Aaron Bautista
Melissa Clary
David Lopez
Shawn Mooneyham
Ward 5
Cedric Crear (i)
Henderson
Ward 1
Eddie Hamilton
Michelle Romero
Ward 2
Dan Shaw (i)
Ward 4
Dan Stewart (i)
Municipal Court Dept 1
Mark Stevens (i)
North Las Vegas
Ward 4
Richard Cherchio (i)
George Warner
Lamont Riley
Pete Shields
Boulder City
Mayor
Warren Harhay
Kiernan McManus
Rod Woodbury (i)
Council at-large
James Adams
Claudia Bridges
Judy Dechaine
Trenton Motley
Rich Shuman
Tom Tyler