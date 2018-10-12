Judge denies request to block Las Vegas councilmen from Badlands votes

U.S. District Judge James Mahan wrote in a court order that developer Yohan Lowie and other plaintiffs in the case were asking him to keep elected officials from “engaging in legitimate government activities.”

Aerial view of the former Badlands golf course as seen from Alta Drive in Summerlin on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Michael Quine / Las Vegas review-Journal @Vegas88s

Badlands Golf Club in Las Vegas is seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Aerial view of the former Badlands golf course as seen from Hualapai Way in Summerlin on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Michael Quine / Las Vegas review-Journal @Vegas88s

Councilman Bob Coffin. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Councilman Steve Seroka. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Yohan Lowie. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Honorable James C. Mahan. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A federal judge on Thursday denied a developer’s request to block Las Vegas City Councilmen Bob Coffin and Steve Seroka from voting on items related to building on the shuttered Badlands Golf Course.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan wrote in a court order that developer Yohan Lowie and other plaintiffs in the case were asking him to keep elected officials from “engaging in legitimate government activities.”

“Issuing such an injunction would interfere with the process of democratic government and, thus, harm public interest,” Mahan wrote.

Lowie filed the emergency motion in court last month, claiming that Coffin and Seroka could not give a fair hearing to the developer’s proposal to build homes on the Badlands. The motion cited the councilmen’s past comments and recent emails and text messages as evidence.

The councilmen in a response to the court this week disputed the claims of bias and argued that a court order blocking them from voting would violate the separation of powers.

