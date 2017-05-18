ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Las Vegas

Las Vegas City Council candidates set to debate

By Jamie Munks Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 4:47 pm
 

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers and challenger Steve Seroka will face off in a live debate next week on Nevada Public Radio’s “State of Nevada” program.

The live debate will air on News 88.9 KNPR at 9 a.m. Thursday, two days before general election early voting begins.

Beers and Seroka were the top two vote-getters in the April 4 primary, setting the stage for a June 13 runoff.

The two met in a forum before the primary, along with candidate Christina Roush, who was eliminated in the April contest. Beers drew nearly 43 percent of the votes cast in the primary, while Seroka received nearly 29 percent. The controversial Badlands golf course development proposal has driven much of the race rhetoric.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like