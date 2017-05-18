Las Vegas City Council candidates set to debate

Councilman Bob Beers gives his introduction at Temple Sinai Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers and challenger Steve Seroka will face off in a live debate next week on Nevada Public Radio’s “State of Nevada” program.

The live debate will air on News 88.9 KNPR at 9 a.m. Thursday, two days before general election early voting begins.

Beers and Seroka were the top two vote-getters in the April 4 primary, setting the stage for a June 13 runoff.

The two met in a forum before the primary, along with candidate Christina Roush, who was eliminated in the April contest. Beers drew nearly 43 percent of the votes cast in the primary, while Seroka received nearly 29 percent. The controversial Badlands golf course development proposal has driven much of the race rhetoric.

