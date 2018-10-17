Las Vegas council says no to students for official animal mascot

A class of fifth graders from Garehime Elementary got a sobering lesson in local government Tuesday morning. Sometimes, even well-researched proposals fail.

The Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class waits to give their presentation asking the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class asks the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class watches the Las Vegas City Council deliberate after giving a presentation asking the Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class waits to give their presentation asking the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Analeia Shields from the Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class speaks during the class' presentation asking the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Cadence Johnston, left, and Liliana Barrientos from the Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class wait to speak during the class' presentation asking the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Garehime Elementary School fifth grade teacher Shelly Kress stands with her students during a presentation asking the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vincent Llamas from the Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class speaks during the class' presentation asking the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Members of the Las Vegas City Council listen to the Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class give a presentation asking them to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Taylor Webster from the Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class speaks during the class' presentation asking the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Analeia Shields from the Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class walks up to the podium to speak during the class' presentation asking the Las Vegas City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Parents of the Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class take photos as they watch the class deliver a presentation asking City Council to name the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal at City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Las Vegas City Council votes to deny the approval of naming the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city's official animal after listening to the Garehime Elementary School fifth grade class give a presentation at city hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

A class of fifth graders from Garehime Elementary got a sobering lesson in local government Tuesday morning.

Sometimes, even well-researched proposals fail.

In a 3-3 vote, the Las Vegas City Council rejected the class’s proposal to designate the black-tailed jackrabbit as the city’s official animal. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilmen Cedric Crear and Bob Coffin voted no. Councilwoman Michele Fiore was absent from the meeting, and a tie means the proposal failed.

“I can tell you people in my ward would want to have an opportunity to submit what the official animal should be,” said Crear, who suggested holding a contest to name an official animal.

The split vote came after the students presented a slideshow and took turns speaking for several minutes about the native species. They had worked on the proposal since last school year.

“Our country has a bald eagle as a representation of our courage and power. Our state has the bighorn sheep as a representation of our wilderness and our strength,” the student said. “Our city, Las Vegas, needs an animal mascot that represents our city’s unique energy, history and perseverance.”

The students said they chose the desert dwelling black-tailed jackrabbit from a list of animals that included the scorpion, rattlesnake, coyote and mountain lion.

The hare’s speed matches the quick pace of Las Vegas; its power to make large leaps is similar to the city’s strength in recovering from the 2017 mass shooting’ and it is hardworking like the people who created the city and live here now, the students said.

“The black-tailed jackrabbit is an animal that reflects our nature and desert wonders as well as connecting to the unique qualities that Las Vegas embodies,” the students said.

Councilman Stavros Anthony, who supported the proposal, said he was disappointed with the council’s decision.

“I’m kind of surprised at all of this. I thought this was going to be noncontroversial. I thought this was going to be a no-brainer,” he said. “Since I’ve been on the city council nobody has ever once mentioned an official animal. Nobody has once mentioned a contest.”

The children did not leave empty-handed. The council thanked them for their activism and presented them with a proclamation declaring Oct. 17, 2018, as Black-tailed Jackrabbit Day.

The class’s teacher, Shelley Kress, wrote in an email her students were pleased with the proclamation and had taken to heart Coffin’s suggestion that they may gain his support if they narrowed their request to a designation such as the city mammal or city rabbit.

“They are incredibly proud of themselves, and I am incredibly proud of them. … we will continue to work with Councilman Anthony’s office to see what we might be able to do to get the recognition,” she wrote.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.