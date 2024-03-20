Las Vegas economic development official Ryan Smith dead at 36

Ryan Smith, who died suddenly over the weekend, worked for the city of Las Vegas as it navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery period.

Ryan Smith, director of economic development for the City of Las Vegas, talks to a reporter during the Vegas Tech Summit at a home in The Summit Club in Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

One of the top economic development officials for the city of Las Vegas died on Sunday. He was 36.

The city announced the passing of Ryan Smith, director of urban and economic development for Las Vegas, on Wednesday. Smith worked for the city since 2018 and became the director of its economic and urban development agency in 2021.

Before joining the city, Smith — an alumnus of Michigan State University — worked for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development as the director of business planning and analysis. He also previously worked with Station Casinos and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Smith worked for the city of Las Vegas during a key development period as the city navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery, which focused on diversifying the city’s economy.

Smith “helped oversee some of the significant redevelopment we have experienced downtown, in the Arts District, on the Historic Westside and elsewhere in the city,” the city of Las Vegas said in a statement. “He is greatly missed by members of our city employee family and by those in the community he worked with.”

Dina Babsky, deputy director of Las Vegas’ economic and urban development agency, is taking on Smith’s role on an acting basis, according to the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

