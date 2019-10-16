Las Vegas OKs paying for parking tickets with donated food

Certain parking tickets can be paid with food donations after the Las Vegas City Council approved the program Wednesday.

Las Vegas motorists who receive parking tickets over the next month may be able to pay for them with donated food.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a program to allow food donations to cover the cost of some parking tickets issued through Nov. 16, according to a news release.

All donations will be given to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit that helps poor and disabled seniors.

The food must be nonperishable and be brought to the Parking Services office, 500 S. Main St., within 30 days of the citation date, and a purchase receipt for the donated food must be presented. The receipt must show that the amount spent on the donated food is at least equal to the ticket fee. Food will be accepted through Dec. 16.

However, the following public safety-related parking tickets are not eligible:

— Any handicap violation

— Red curb

— 18 inches from curb

— Blocking an alley

— No parking areas

— Fire lane

— Traffic hazard

— No stopping

— Sidewalk

— Double parking

— Bike lane

— Blocking or facing traffic

— Too close to intersection, crosswalk or stop/yield sign

