Unofficial vote tally has Crear winning Las Vegas City Council seat

Las Vegas City Council candidate Cedric Crear speaks during a forum of candidates competing to represent the city's Ward 5 at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Crear, a Nevada System of Higher Education Regent and a Las Vegas Planning Commissioner, has been a known contender for the Ward 5 seat for a year — he announced his intent to run for a full four-year term in 2019 last spring.

“We ran such a strong campaign,” Crear said Tuesday night as results rolled in. “I’m glad Ward 5 voters saw that I was the best candidate and they voted that way. I’m humbled they picked me to lead this ward.”

Ricki Barlow resigned his council seat Jan. 22, announcing he would plead guilty to a felony for misusing campaign funds from his 2015 re-election effort. The winner of the special election will serve out the 15 months remaining on Barlow’s term.

Barlow appointed Crear to the Las Vegas Planning Commission. Crear will resign from the Board of Regents before he’s sworn in at the April 18 City Council meeting. He will also appoint his replacement on the Planning Commission.

Former Assemblyman Harvey Munford and Sheila Summers-Armstrong each drew about 17 percent of votes, while Joe Mitchell and Sheila Collins each pulled in 232 votes, or 10 percent apiece, according to the unofficial count Tuesday night.

Summers-Armstrong said her position near the top of the pack was proof “grassroots campaigns aren’t out of vogue.”

“I’m pleased that it didn’t take me spending tons of money to stay close,” Summers-Armstrong said.

Curtis Coleman, Timothy Hicks, Shannon Hopkins, Walter Jones III, Patricia Messinger and Randy Voyard were also vying for the seat, which saw 2,320 voters cast ballots for a 6 percent turnout.

The Ward 5 seat is up for re-election in spring 2019. That race will determine that ward’s councilmember for a four-year term that runs until 2023.

Ward 5 includes part of downtown, including a portion of the Fremont Street Experience; Cashman Center; Symphony Park and west Las Vegas. The ward stretches west to U.S. Highway 95.

