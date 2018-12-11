McConnell clears way for Senate vote on criminal justice bill

The First Step Act had been stalled in the Senate out of concerns that it could interfere with passage of a spending bill, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he would move it to the floor as early as this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, that the Senate will vote on a prison and sentencing reform measure endorsed by President Donald Trump. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate will vote on a prison and sentencing reform measure endorsed by President Donald Trump as early as this week.

Trump has been an enthusiastic supporter of the measure that passed the House by a 360-59 vote in May, but then the bill, the First Step Act, got bogged down in the Senate as Democrats and reform-minded Republicans pushed for sentencing reforms to be included.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions was opposed to the sentencing reforms, but Trump fired Sessions in early November and announced that he supported adding provisions to reduce federal sentences for nonviolent low-level drug offenders, increase judges’ discretion at sentencing and curb sentence enhancements for drug offenses committed while possessing a gun.

At the time, McConnell had made it known that he would forward a revised bill if supporters could show 60 Senators who would vote for the measure. But as supporters argued that they had exceeded that threshold, the GOP leadership balked amid concerns that a vote on the measure could hamper passage of a final spending bill.

The standoff came to an end Tuesday morning, when McConnell told reporters that, at Trump’s request “and following improvements to the legislation,” he expected a revised version to go to the floor “as early as the end of this week.”

