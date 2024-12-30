National and local politicians reflect on former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at the age of 100. He was the longest-living U.S. president in history.

FILE - President-elect Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd as he and his wife Rosalynn arrive at the Plains Baptist Church to attend services in Plains, Ga., Nov. 22, 1976. (AP Photo, File)

National and local politicians shared their thoughts and condolences after former U.S. president Jimmy Carter died Sunday at the age of 100.

Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, won the presidency in 1976, becoming the 39th president of the United States. He was the longest-living U.S. president in history.

“With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless and always advocate for the least among us,” President Joe Biden said in a news release, calling Carter a dear friend.

He added: “He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism.”

In his statement, Biden encouraged young people to look to Carter as an example of how to live a purposeful and meaningful life.

Vice President Kamala Harris shared her thoughts in a statement on X.

“As President, he protected our air and water, promoted transparency in government and brokered an historic peace treaty between Egypt and Israel at Camp David,” she said on X. “After leaving office, President Carter continued his fight for peace, democracy and human dignity through the Carter Center.”

President-elect Donald Trump called Carter a good man in a post on Truth Social.“While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for,” he said in the post.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude,” Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social.

Nevada politicians remember Carter’s legacy

“President Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving the American people and working for a more peaceful future. He was a shining example of public service, and his love of his country, his family and his fellow Americans will always be remembered,” U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., shared in a statement on X.

“President Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving others and improving the lives of Americans everywhere. He inspired generations to make the world a better place, and we’re all better off because of his service to our nation. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said in a press release.

“President Carter lived a life of exemplary service and humility, and we’ll forever honor his legacy of intentionality and kindness. We’re praying for peace and comfort for his family, loved ones and many friends across the world during this time,” said Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo in a written statement.

“President Jimmy Carter — a Nobel Peace Prize winner — was a champion for working families, environmental conservation, human rights and education,” Congresswoman Susie Lee, D-Nev., said on X. She added that Carter’s legacy won’t be forgotten.

Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev., praised Carter’s dedication and hard work, not only during his time as president but also during the decades that followed.

“With the passing of President Jimmy Carter, we have lost a great American and humanitarian who spent his life serving the people of this country. As President, Jimmy Carter founded the Department of Education to give all of America’s children a better chance to achieve their potential. He championed human rights nationally and internationally, dedicating himself to the proposition that we should all be equal under the law,” Titus said in a statement.

“After leaving office, Jimmy Carter set the gold standard for ex-presidents. He used his own hammer and tool belt to help build, renovate, or repair 4,390 homes in 14 countries for Habitat for Humanity. Jimmy Carter set an example for how we as Americans should treat each other with dignity and respect. That is his legacy,” she added.

In a statement, Congressman Steven Horsford, D-Nev., spoke of the former president’s legacy, noting he “truly lived a life in service for others.”

“From building homes in communities across America to serving as President. Jimmy Carter showed the nation what it means to be a public servant. His impact will be felt for generations to come,” Horsford said in the statement.

In an X post, the Nevada Democratic Party also shared their thoughts about the passing of Carter.

“We mourn the loss of President Jimmy Carter, a champion of peace and humanitarianism. His work both in office and beyond has left an indelible mark on the world. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and all who admired his commitment to justice and service. Rest in Peace, President Carter,” the Nevada Democratic Party said.

“Rest in power, President Carter. The world was better with you,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said on Bluesky.

Carter was heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that builds affordable housing for low-income people. Carter visited Las Vegas in 1992, to celebrate the first home built by Habitat for Humanity’s Las Vegas affiliate, according to Review-Journal reporting.

“I think the greatest miracle is the miracle of breaking down the barriers that separate the people in our country,” Carter said in 1992.

