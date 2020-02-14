51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada delegation targets Trump budget

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2020 - 7:35 pm
 

WASHINGTON — After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up Donald Trump’s speech, Congress spent this week shredding his proposed $4.8 trillion budget.

Trump administration secretaries fanned out across Capitol Hill to defend a proposed spending blueprint with cuts to social and domestic programs, and policy reversals like the president’s position on Yucca Mountain due to political concerns in Nevada.

“Nevada can’t have the ultimate veto power over federal law,” said Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C.

Democrats and Republicans alike attacked the budget proposal.

Trump, who had previously proposed licensing Yucca Mountain for permanent storage of nuclear waste, flip-flopped and instead embraced “exploring innovative approaches for storing long-term waste.”

The reversal was applauded by Nevada, and some Republicans who seek to end a three-decade stalemate on disposing waste stored at 121 sites in 39 states.

But Republicans who favor opening Yucca Mountain, as well as Democrats like Rep. Jerry McNerney of California, a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee chairman, took the administration to task.

The Undersecretary of Energy, Mark Meneze, told McNerney during a subcommittee hearing that Trump was frustrated that “we have not been able to get the resources of authorization that we need to license Yucca.”

Instead, he has requested $27.5 million for “exploring innovative approaches for storing long-term waste.”

McNerney asked Meneze to describe those “innovative” approaches, and when he failed to directly answer, the congressman exclaimed, “I haven’t heard anything about that yet!”

Duncan, a subcommittee member, jumped in: “It’s time to get Yucca Mountain back on track.”

Duncan said the Trump administration budget to explore alternative storage for nuclear waste is “throwing good money after bad.”

South Carolina has 4,500 tons of spent nuclear fuel and waste being stockpiled at facilities in that state, according to Duncan, who has noted that while Yucca Mountain is a sensitive political issue in Nevada, the proposed site in the state is located on federal property.

In a statement, Duncan said he understood the political sensitivities of Yucca Mountain in Nevada, but said the state cannot have veto power over current federal law.

Meneze told the subcommittee that the president was hopeful that an interagency process working with states “to find a way forward on this” would eventually include Yucca Mountain, which is designated by law as the site for permanent storage of nuclear waste.

The undersecretary also told Congress that the federal government was bound by law to develop Yucca Mountain, and that lawmakers would have to change law to allow temporary storage at other sites, particularly those run by private companies.

Nevada officials are wary of the president’s election-year conversion on Yucca Mountain, considered a swing state in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

McNerney has companion legislation with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., that would allow temporary storage of nuclear waste as long as licensing and development of Yucca Mountain as a permanent repository is continued.

The Barrasso bill is competing with another bill filed by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., which enjoys bipartisan support, that would streamline approval of temporary or interim storage to immediately remove nuclear waste stockpiled at power plants across the country until the issue of Yucca Mountain is resolved.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, hand-delivered a letter to Trump at the White House this week urging the president to veto the Barrasso and McNerney bills should they make it to his desk for signature.

The bill filed by Alexander and Murkowski, with changes sought for local approval on siting, is preferred by Nevada officials.

The state’s delegation slammed budget proposals that they said would be harmful to Nevada.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., grilled Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on cuts of nearly $200 million for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that benefits low-income children, and reductions of $90 million in Social Security programs for the elderly.

Mnuchin argued that the budget reductions were not cuts but a decrease in rates of increased expenditures.

Russell Vought, director of Office of Management and Budget, argued in the House Ways and Means Committee that the reductions were also a decrease in projected spending.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., a member of the committee, accused the Trump administration of using the social program cuts to offset $1.9 trillion added to the nation’s deficit by the Republican tax cuts passed by the last Congress.

“Sweeping money from the children of Nevada to balance your budget on the backs of working Americans after giving a tax cut to the very wealthy and big corporations is not going to happen,” Horsford said.

Sen. Jacky Rosen and Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee, all Democrats, quickly pointed out that cuts in the budget would impact Nevada, with a loss of funding for education and environmental programs.

A perennial target of Trump’s budget axe, the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, which provides money through sales of federal land parcels to the state’s education fund and water authority, would lose $230 million.

The president’s attempts to take funds from the lands management fund have not been approved by Congress in the past three years.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST