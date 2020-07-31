2 plans to raise mining taxes pending in special session

Nevada Democrats have are unveiling not one, but two proposals that would completely overhaul how mining companies in Nevada are taxed.

The Assembly meets on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City in July 2020. (David Calvert via AP, Pool)

Nevada Democrats have are unveiling not one, but two proposals that would completely overhaul how mining companies in Nevada are taxed.

The Senate and Assembly Democrats on Friday will unveil separate proposals to amend the state constitution. Both proposals would remove the current 5 percent tax cap on net proceeds of minerals that is in the constitution and replace it with a 7.75 percent tax on gross proceeds, which would likely generate hundreds of millions in additional revenue for the state annually.

The only difference between the two proposals would be how money is divvied up.

The Senate’s proposal would send half of the revenue to the state general fund, and the other half into a program that would be set up later to send dividends to Nevada residents, similar to how Alaskans receive dividend payments from revenues generated from the state’s oil resources.

The Assembly version would send more money to directly fund programs most affected by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, sending 25 percent of the revenue towards education and health care programs, while 75 percent goes into the state’s coffers.

Nevada has already been one of the hardest hit states in terms of the economic fallout from COVID-19, with the state expecting a $1.2 billion loss in revenues for the current fiscal year — a number that represents nearly one quarter of the state’s budget.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, said the proposals are needed to address the long term economic health of the state and are an effort “to make sure that we are taking advantage of the opportunity to have all of our community stakeholders help us with stabilizing our budget.”

“At the end of the day, we are in a crisis and we have community needs that we cannot afford to go backwards on,” Frierson said. “And so we need to invite all of our stakeholders to the table to have a conversation about how we can spread out the burden of meeting our community’s needs.”

Constitutional amendments need to be approved by two separate Legislatures. So if approved by lawmakers in this current special session, the proposals would go to the 2021 session for. a second round of approvals.

From there, lawmakers would have a choice to make over which proposal they’d move forward with, said Sen. Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas.

Mining prices can fluctuate wildly, making it difficult to predict exactly how much the proposals could generate.

In 2019, total gross proceeds from mineral extraction in Nevada were $7.6 billion, and net proceeds after deductions were $2.3 billion. The net amount of taxes paid by the industry was $122.7 million, half of which went to the state and the other half to counties.

Under the new proposals, those tax revenues would have been closer to $590 million.

Although the Nevada constitution requires a two-thirds vote for any revenue increases, the mining proposals would create a carve out to treat taxes levied on the mining industry differently.

In a statement, Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said that the changes “will kill small mines throughout Nevada.”

In order to raise the mining tax under the proposal, there would need to be only a simple majority votes. But to decrease that tax rate would require a two-thirds vote from both houses.

Brooks said the changes would also allow for lawmakers to create further carve outs within the industry, such as for specific minerals or to set different tax rates for mines that are in a different tax class, such as lowering the rate for smaller mines.

Brooks added that the requirement for two-thirds to lower or exempt out certain parts is because there should be “a higher bar.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.