4 Democratic candidates to address Latino group in North Las Vegas

Half the remaining Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to speak Thursday evening at a town hall event held by the League of United Latin American Citizens at the College of Southern Nevada campus in North Las Vegas.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Tom Steyer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will all be present to chat with reporters from Telemundo and take questions from the audience. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will participate via live video conference.

The discussions are expected to focus on issues affecting the Latin American community, a community that makes up nearly 30 percent of Nevada’s population.

Nevada will be the first true barometer for candidates seeking the support of Latinos and other diverse communities.

The event is expected to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with about half an hour scheduled for each candidate.

