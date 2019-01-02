About 3.4K Nevadans not getting paid during government shutdown

About 30 percent of the roughly 11,000 federal workers employed with cabinet level agencies in Nevada are going without paychecks as the partial government shutdown grinds through its second week, a Washington think tank estimates.

A fee booth at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area scenic loop is closed Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. While the gates were open, the fee booths, visitor center and bathrooms were closed due to a partial federal government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

The progressive Center for American Progress calculated nationwide and state-by-state furlough totals based on employment numbers at agencies funded by seven appropriations bills that did not pass last month. Among those affected are the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Interior, Housing & Urban Development, and Transportation.

More than half of the affected employees in Nevada work for the Department of Interior, and half of that group are in the Bureau of Land Management.

The Democratic National Committee pushed out the center’s Dec. 21 estimates in press releases Wednesday, seeking to turn up the heat on Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump as Democrats prepare to take control of the House of Representatives Thursday and press their solution to the spending impasse.

Nationwide, just over 473,000 federal workers are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown, according to CAP’s estimates. Nevada’s contingent represents 0.7 percent of the overall total and ranks 36th among the states and the District of Columbia. The state ranks 32nd in overall population.

Drilling deeper into Nevada’s numbers based on federal employee records shows that of roughly 3,450 affected workers, nearly 2,100 are Interior Department employees, including 929 BLM workers, 601 in the Bureau of Reclamation, 260 in the National Parks Service, and 97 in the EPA.

Other groups affected include 301 USDA Forest Service workers and 321 FAA workers in the Department of Transportation. In the Department of Homeland Security, 100 FEMA workers, 66 TSA workers, 16 ICE workers are affected, as are 82 Census workers and 70 NOAA workers who are under the Department of Commerce.

Unaffected by the shutdown furloughs are more than 2,400 Department of Defense employees in the state — including Air Force, Army and Navy personnel — and 4,800 Veterans Affairs workers.

