ACLU: ICE considering expansion of immigration detention facility in Nevada

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering proposals to expand its immigration detention capacity in Nevada, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada.

Nevada Southern Detention Center is operated by CoreCivic, a private company formerly known as Corrections Corp. of America. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Records obtained by the group through the Freedom of Information Act showed private prison corporations’ proposals to expand immigration detention capacity across He nation in response to a request for information from ICE.

“The ACLU’s investigation into ICE’s plans reveals a dangerous push to expand immigration detention facilities across the country, including here in Nevada,” said Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the union’s Nevada chapter.

According to copies of public records shared by the American Civil Liberties Union, a company that calls themselves “one of the largest prison operators in the United States” submitted their plans for Nevada Southern Detention Center, a private facility in Pahrump that houses ICE detainees.

The managing director for proposal development at CoreCivic, the company that owns Nevada Southern Detention Center, emailed the plans in response to a request for information issued by ICE, according to a copy of the email sent on June 21.

The managing director’s name was redacted from the records and the plans themselves were not included in the documents released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

This request for information, which was published by the American Civil Liberties Union, said that ICE was looking “to identify possible detention facilities to house noncitizens and immigration violators in support of its public safety mission.”

ICE was looking for available detention facilities in specific geographic regions, including Nevada, according to a copy of the request for information.

