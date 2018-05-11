Adelson donates $30M to GOP-aligned super PAC

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson gave a Republican-aligned super PAC $30 million this week as the GOP seeks to blunt Democratic efforts to regain control of the House of Representatives.
Adelson, a mega-donor to GOP causes, gave the donation to the Congressional Leadership Fund after meeting last week in Las Vegas with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who is not seeking election but has vowed to help defend the Republican majority.
Democrats need to flip 23 Republican-held seats in the 2018 midterm election to win back the majority.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.
