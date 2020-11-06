AP declares Steven Horsford winner in 4th Congressional District

Rep. Steven Horsford has won re-election to the 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Democrat Steven Horsford, who is running for Nevada's 4th Congressional District, poses for photo on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rep. Steven Horsford has won re-election to the 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Horsford ended up with a comfortable margin over former Assemblyman Jim Marchant, 50.3 percent to 46.6 percent. The race was called for him at with 74.32 percent of precincts reporting.

Horsford, a former state senator, was the first person elected to the 4th District when it was created in 2011. He served one term before he was defeated by former Assemblyman Cresent Hardy in 2014. But Horsford took back the seat in 2018.

The 4th District includes parts of Clark County, but also encompasses the vast middle of Nevada, including Nye, Lincoln, Mineral, Esmeralda and White Pine counties. Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district by about 39,000 active registered voters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.