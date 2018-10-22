Bernie Sanders to hold events in Las Vegas, Reno on Thursday

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Reno and Las Vegas on Thursday as part of a nationwide tour to rally voters to cast ballots for Democrats.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during an April 2017 event in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Sanders will hold a rally with the state Democratic Party and U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Lowden Theatre at the Las Vegas Academy of Arts, 541 E. Clark Ave.

The event is free, but attendees must RSVP at https://act.berniesanders.com/event/rallies_attend/49.

His event in Reno is at 11 a.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno.