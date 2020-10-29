Biden has wide lead over Trump with Nevada Latinos, poll finds

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a wide lead over President Donald Trump among Nevada Latinos, according to a new poll released Thursday morning.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks at the same time during the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP)

The Telemundo Poll: State of the Latino Vote in Nevada found that 62 percent of the 500 Latino likely voters surveyed planned to vote for Biden, compared to 29 percent for Trump. Two percent said they would vote for someone else, and seven percent were undecided.

Respondents were surveyed from Oct. 23-26 by Florida-based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. The poll has a 4.5 percent margin of error.

Biden received support from nearly two-thirds of women and 58 percent of men. He also was the choice for nearly two-thirds of respondents under 50 years old and 59 percent of those over 50.

Both candidates received wide party-line support, with 49 percent of independent voters selecting Biden to Trump’s 32 percent and 13 percent undecided.

The demographics were split fairly evenly among age and gender groups. Fifty-three percent of those surveyed were Democrats, 21 percent were Republicans and 26 percent identified as “independent or other.”

