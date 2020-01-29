Biden, Sanders lead poll among Nevada Democratic women of color

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are the leading candidates among Democratic women of color in Nevada, according to a new poll.

A poll of Democratic-leaning women of color in Nevada shows some support for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the state’s Feb. 22 caucus, but more than half of the respondents remain either split between the rest of the field or undecided.

The poll was conducted Jan. 21-24 by Anzalone Liszt Grove (ALG) Research on behalf of She the People, a progressive organization seeking to elevate the role of women of color in politics.

It contacted 393 women of color, mostly Democrats but a few left-leaning nonpartisans, and found that 24 percent would support Biden. Sanders was second at 22 percent, while another 22 percent remain undecided. The poll had a margin of error of 4.9 percent and contacted voters through online, cell phone and landline interviews.

Businessman Tom Steyer (14 percent), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (10 percent) and author Andrew Yang (5 percent) rounded out the top five.

“The most interesting finding of this poll is that a high percentage of likely women of color voters in Nevada are still undecided,” said Mayra Cuevas of ALG Research. “Taking into account that 26 percent of registered Democratic voters in the state are women of color makes these numbers even more striking — it’s clear that candidates should be in overdrive right now to court the votes of this constituency.”

Sanders (23 percent), Biden (21 percent), Warren (17 percent) and Steyer (13 percent) topped the list of voters’ second choices.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both players in Iowa and New Hampshire, received 2 and 1 percent, respectively.

The poll’s respondents broke down as 46 percent Hispanic/Latino, 38 percent African-American, 10 percent Asian-American or Pacific Islander, 2 percent Native American and 4 percent mixed race.

