56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Biden, Sanders lead poll among Nevada Democratic women of color

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2020 - 5:27 pm
 

A poll of Democratic-leaning women of color in Nevada shows some support for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the state’s Feb. 22 caucus, but more than half of the respondents remain either split between the rest of the field or undecided.

The poll was conducted Jan. 21-24 by Anzalone Liszt Grove (ALG) Research on behalf of She the People, a progressive organization seeking to elevate the role of women of color in politics.

It contacted 393 women of color, mostly Democrats but a few left-leaning nonpartisans, and found that 24 percent would support Biden. Sanders was second at 22 percent, while another 22 percent remain undecided. The poll had a margin of error of 4.9 percent and contacted voters through online, cell phone and landline interviews.

Businessman Tom Steyer (14 percent), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (10 percent) and author Andrew Yang (5 percent) rounded out the top five.

“The most interesting finding of this poll is that a high percentage of likely women of color voters in Nevada are still undecided,” said Mayra Cuevas of ALG Research. “Taking into account that 26 percent of registered Democratic voters in the state are women of color makes these numbers even more striking — it’s clear that candidates should be in overdrive right now to court the votes of this constituency.”

Sanders (23 percent), Biden (21 percent), Warren (17 percent) and Steyer (13 percent) topped the list of voters’ second choices.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both players in Iowa and New Hampshire, received 2 and 1 percent, respectively.

The poll’s respondents broke down as 46 percent Hispanic/Latino, 38 percent African-American, 10 percent Asian-American or Pacific Islander, 2 percent Native American and 4 percent mixed race.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST