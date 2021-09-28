Bob Herbert, ex-Harry Reid aide, died in Porsche crash in California

Bob Herbert, who served Reid in numerous roles, was driving Friday on Nipton Road, near the Nevada border, when his vehicle left the roadway and flipped.

Nevada Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Robert "Bob" Herbert. (Photo provided)

Bob Herbert, a longtime aide to former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, died Friday in a single-car crash in California, the California Highway Patrol said.

Herbert, also a major general in the Nevada Army National Guard, was driving a Porsche westbound on Nipton Road, east of Ivanpah Road, in unincorporated San Bernardino County near the Nevada border when the crash occurred, the highway patrol said.

“While traveling at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control and the Porsche traveled into the open desert to the north,” a news release said. “The Porsche became airborne, overturned multiple times, and came to rest within the open desert north of Nipton Road.”

Impairment was not suspected, the highway patrol said. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Herbert, 64, worked for Reid from 2001 through 2017, while he served stints as majority whip, majority leader and minority leader. Most recently, he was a lobbyist with the Porter Group, headed by former Nevada Rep. Jon Porter.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of my good friend, Maj. Gen. Bob Herbert,” Reid said in a statement. “Bob was highly respected and well-loved. I met Bob when he was a pilot for the National Guard, flying me and my staff around on a helicopter to observe Nevada’s wilderness areas and military installations more than two decades ago.”

