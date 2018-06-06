Campaign 2018: Horsford, Hardy attacked for campaign contributors

Congressional candidate Bill Townsend denounced Democrat Steven Horsford and Republican Cresent Hardy , the race’s two leading candidates, for not running their own campaigns, spending too much money and being beholden to special interests.

Republican candidates for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, Dave Gibbs, left, Cresent Hardy, Jeff Miller and Bill Townsend take part in a debate in Mesquite, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Ramona Giwargis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Congressional candidate Bill Townsend denounced Democrat Steven Horsford and Republican Cresent Hardy, the race’s two leading candidates, for not running their own campaigns, spending too much money and being beholden to special interests.

Horsford and Hardy are running for the Congressional District 4 seat they each held for one term. Townsend is one of six Republicans competing in the June 12 primary.

“Horsford and Hardy’s reliance on third-party political consultants speaks volumes about their ability to organize, manage, and execute a campaign on their own,” Townsend said.

He calculated that Hardy has spent $30,500 on political advisors while Horsford has spent $94,000.

Campaign finance filings show that Horsford has raised $360,194 this May, with $134,700 from political action committees. Hardy has raised $318,533, with $111,500 from PACs. Townsend has $27,656 in campaign cash, including a $22,000 loan he made to his campaign.

Townsend also criticized Hardy, who did not respond to requests for comment, for skipping out on candidate events.

“Mr. Hardy has been largely missing in action during the primary, failing to attend Republican Party events after confirming his attendance,” Townsend said.

Horsford also did not respond to requests for comment.

Hernandez makes a promise

Marco Hernandez, a Democrat running for Clark County Commission District E, said if elected he will donate half his first year’s salary to after-school programs.

“Everyone knows we need to invest in our schools, but while our investment in schools must include our teachers and construction, we also need to invest in our children,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the money would go to after-school programs administered by the Clark County School District, including those that offer extracurricular activities to low-income and underprivileged students.

It’s unclear if Hernandez would give up his job as a leader of Laborers Local 872, if he wins. A commissioner’s salary is between $80,000 and over $100,000.

Early voting

Friday is the last day to cast a primary ballot before election day. Voting centers are available throughout Clark County, and ballots can be cast at any location. For a complete list of locations, go to www.clarkcountynv.gov/election. Statewide through Tuesday, 103,050 ballots have been cast. Of those, 48,303 belong to Democrats and and 43,368 belong to Republicans.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

News and notes

— The Sierra Club Nevada PAC is funding new mailers supporting Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Giunchigliani. The first of the three mailers went out to 100,000 Democratic primary voters last week. Two more are expected to hit mailboxes between now and Tuesday’s primary. Club leaders say Giunchigliani has a “strong progressive environmental record” which includes protecting public lands by voting against a plan to build 5,000 homes near Red Rock Canyon.

“Chris Giunchigliani is exactly the progressive champion Nevada needs to protect our iconic public lands, grow our clean energy economy, and stand up against big polluters, big developers, and Donald Trump,” said Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter Director Brian Beffort.

— The Nevada Contractors Association, which represents 400 members of the construction industry, endorsed state Sen. Aaron Ford in his bid for Nevada attorney general.

— The Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed Horsford in the race for Congressional District 4.

— The American Federation of Government Employees endorsed Democrat Clint Koble in his run for Congressional District 2.

— Need to Impeach Founder Tom Steyer is bringing his case to oust President Donald Trump to Reno on Wednesday. The event is part of Steyer’s nationwide, 30-stop town hall series.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.