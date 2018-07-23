Campaign 2018: Nevada Rep. Titus against energy choice measure

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus last week became one of the most prominent Democrats to come out against the proposed constitutional amendment that would open Nevada’s energy market to competition.

Representative Dina Titus (D-NV 1st District) addresses the crowd during a vigil at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BridgetKBennett

CARSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada last week became one of the most prominent Democrats to come out against the proposed constitutional amendment that would open Nevada’s energy market to competition.

“As the author of Nevada’s original rooftop solar law, I am deeply concerned that Question 3 would undermine Nevada’s clean energy future. If passed, it would reopen and undo Nevada’s progressive and settled net energy metering rooftop solar policies,” Titus said in a statement. “It also would jeopardize other new clean energy projects that can put us well on our way to doubling renewable energy generation in Nevada.”

If passed this fall, Question 3, also called the Energy Choice Initiative, would eliminate NV Energy’s monopoly as the state’s largest energy supplier in favor of an open market where consumers would choose their own electricity provider.

The Nevada Veterans Association also expressed opposition to Question 3 last week.

Richard Carreon, president of the veterans group, said he’s worried about enshrining Question 3 into the state constitution, which carries more permanence than statutory amendments.

“The Nevada Veterans Association strongly opposes Question 3 because we believe it would have a negative impact on the quality of life of the more than 200,000 Nevada veterans and their families,” Carreon said. “Many veterans live on fixed incomes and can’t afford Question 3’s electricity rate increases. Veterans also face unique, service-related health concerns and depend on reliable electricity.”

Environmental ad targets Heller

Clean Air Moms Action, a Washington-based environmental advocacy group, launched an ad campaign last week targeting incumbent U.S. Sen. Dean Heller claiming that he is “protecting polluters.”

The 30-second ads, which started airing in Las Vegas and Reno on Tuesday, point out Heller’s campaigns have gotten more than $500,000 from “oil and gas polluters,” citing data from The Center for Responsive Politics, which compiles and sorts the top campaign donation recipients by sectors, like oil and gas.

The ad points to a series of U.S. Senate votes from 2011 to 2013, including one in 2011 for a bill that sought to void the Environmental Protection Agency’s Cross-State Air Pollution Rule that requires states to reduce emissions from power plants.

The vote was mostly party-line, with all but five Republicans voting for the measure and all but two Democrats voting against it. Heller voted with most of his Republican colleagues for the motion, which failed, 56-41.

“We need our elected officials to put the interests of our children — their health and safety — above all else,” Felice Stadler, director of Clean Air Moms Action, which is affiliated with the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement. “We need leaders who stand up to polluter lobbyists and refuse to trade away clean air and climate action for the sake of polluter profits. Unfortunately, Senator Heller has shown time and time again that he sides with big polluters over the health of Nevada families.”

News and notes

— Republican Congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian was endorsed by the Tea Party Express, a California-based group that touts itself as the largest Tea Party political action committee in the country.

— Tarkanian is scheduled to be the speaker at the Southern Hills Republican Women’s luncheon on Tuesday at Buckman’s Grille, 2600 Hampton Road, in Henderson. Tickets are $26-31 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/july-2018-lunch-tickets-47541952259?platform=hootsuite.

— Let America Vote, a progressive group that aims to increase voting access, endorsed Democrat Steve Sisolak in his gubernatorial bid against Republican Adam Laxalt.

— Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group, endorsed Linda Cavazos, who is running for reelection in District G on the Clark County school board.

— Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Kate Marshall was endorsed by Let America Vote, a PAC that focuses on voting rights.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.