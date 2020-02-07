68°F
Democrats won’t use apps in Nevada caucus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2020 - 12:40 pm
 

The Nevada Democratic Party will not use a mobile application of any kind during its Feb. 22 presidential caucuses, spokeswoman Molly Forgey said Friday.

The statement confirms a Review-Journal report from Tuesday, when a source within the party’s executive board said the caucus would likely shift to a paper-and-pencil model after the party dumped two apps it had developed for its first-ever early caucus and the third-in-the-nation main event.

The Nevada party’s apps were developed by Shadow, Inc., which created a similar app that caused a major delay in the final results of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Democrats remain committed to an early vote, but no other information was immediately available, Forgey said Friday.

Early voting is scheduled to run from Feb. 15-18 at more than 80 sites throughout the state. The caucus will take place on Feb. 22.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

