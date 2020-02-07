Democrats won’t use apps in Nevada caucus

The Nevada Democratic Party confirms it will not use smartphone apps to tabulate votes during the upcoming caucus process, after apps designed by the same vendor caused major delays in the Iowa caucus.

Precinct captain Carl Voss of Des Moines displays the Iowa Democratic Party caucus reporting app on his phone outside of the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The Nevada Democratic Party will not use a mobile application of any kind during its Feb. 22 presidential caucuses, spokeswoman Molly Forgey said Friday.

The statement confirms a Review-Journal report from Tuesday, when a source within the party’s executive board said the caucus would likely shift to a paper-and-pencil model after the party dumped two apps it had developed for its first-ever early caucus and the third-in-the-nation main event.

The Nevada party’s apps were developed by Shadow, Inc., which created a similar app that caused a major delay in the final results of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Democrats remain committed to an early vote, but no other information was immediately available, Forgey said Friday.

Early voting is scheduled to run from Feb. 15-18 at more than 80 sites throughout the state. The caucus will take place on Feb. 22.

