DETR warns of potential unemployment scams on Facebook

The state workforce agency sent out a scam alert Thursday warning jobless Nevadans of Facebook pages impersonating the department.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation tweeted Thursday morning that the fake Facebook pages are using DETR’s official logos “to trick people and are trying to phish for personal information.”

The agency said it has “blocked and reported these potential scams,” adding, “It is a federal and state crime to impersonate a government agency and is subject to a fine and/or imprisonment.”

SCAM ALERT:

DETR has identified a ​fake Facebook page that is a potential scam. ​The fake pages ​are using DETR’s logos to trick people and are trying to phish for personal information. pic.twitter.com/FTvLWkUZum — DETR Nevada (@DetrNevada) March 4, 2021

