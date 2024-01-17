DOJ sues Nevada to protect pension rights of military servicemembers

The agency alleges that when state employees are reemployed after military service, the Public Employees’ Retirement System violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Act of 1994.

The Justice Department Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/File)

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against the State of Nevada, Nevada attorney general’s office and Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada to protect the employment pension rights of servicemembers who are called to serve their country on military service, the agency announced in a news release.

The Justice Department alleges that when state employees are reemployed after military service, NVPERS violates the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Act of 1994 by overcharging those servicemembers when calculating their contribution to their pension plans.

“When rehiring servicemembers, the law requires employers to not only return the veterans to their rightful positions, but also to protect their pension rights,”Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in the release. “The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that those who sacrifice so much to protect this country do not have to sacrifice their civilian employment rights, including their pensions.”

