Nevada

F1 race, Super Bowl getting additional security from state

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 5:20 pm
 
Visitors line up at the Super Ball during a Business Connect Program at Allegiant Stadium on We ...
Visitors line up at the Super Ball during a Business Connect Program at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Interim Finance Committee on Wednesday approved an allocation of about $331,000 to cover costs for additional security and emergency triage services for the Formula One race in November, and about $180,000 for the Super Bowl in February.

The funds will allow the National Guard to provide supplemental security for the two big Las Vegas events. Formula One will be similarly staffed to New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas when additional resources are pulled to the city, said Jason Rich with the Metropolitan Police Department.

The National Guard provides vehicles and personnel and will stand at different points in the city, Rich said. If there is a critical incident, the guard can push out to create mobility to get fire and ambulance vehicles to the scene, Rich said.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

