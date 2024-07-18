Facing federal indictment, Michele Fiore continues to hold court in Pahrump

A day before Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was scheduled to face a federal judge on wire fraud and conspiracy charges, she was holding court for other people accused of breaking the law.

Pahrump Justice of the Peace and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, who was recently indicted by a federal grand jury, presides over hearings Nye County on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Scott Robinson (left), who was previously accused of five DUI’s, appears in front of Michele Fiore, a Nye County judge and former Las Vegas councilwoman in the Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Las Vegas. Prosecutors allege that she raised more than $70,000 for a fallen officers memorial when she was a Las Vegas city councilwoman, but spent the money on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

Fiore presided over two hearings on Thursday. One was for a man accused of driving under the influence.

Fiore appointed a public defender to represent the man and said he might have to pay for her representation.

“You’ll be paying it back if you can afford it,” she said.

In another hearing, a woman accused of driving without insurance pleaded guilty. Fiore said she’d dismiss the case if Landers could prove she had insurance when she was stopped.

Fiore declined to comment through her courtroom bailiff after the hearing.

A former Las Vegas councilwoman and state assemblywoman, Fiore also previously served as a Nevada GOP national committeewoman, and in 2022 she ran an unsuccessful campaign for state treasurer.

After Metropolitan Police Department officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were fatally shot in 2014, the Las Vegas City Council decided to name a new park for Beck, which would be in Ward 6, the district Fiore represented when she was elected. In 2018, when the city broke ground on the park, Fiore proposed creating a statue of Beck, the indictment said.

Federal prosecutors said Fiore used the project to raise money through a charity and political action committee between July 2019 and January 2020. She told donors the money they gave would pay for the statue or another memorial project, but that the money was used for “political fundraising bills and rent and were transferred to family members, including to pay for her daughter’s wedding.”

