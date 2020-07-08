Federal funds rescue Nevada’s forest firefighters from budget cuts

A live blog of happenings at the 31st special session of the Nevada Legislature, called to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Education advocates protesting possible state budget cuts line Carson Street outside the Nevada Legislative Building Wednesday to mak their voices heard. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the building was closed to the general public for the Legislature's special session. People wishing to testify at hearings had to call in by phone. July 8, 2020. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review Journal)

July 9, 3:00 p.m.

With wildfires raging across Nevada and the West, losing wildland firefighters due to budget cuts could have been devastating for Nevada.

And based on the initial proposed $1.2 billion in cuts to Nevada’s budgets, that looked to be the case for the state.

The governor’s finance office on Wednesday laid out more detail on how deep the $1.2 billion budget cuts to offset lost revenues will go. Those cuts include about $524,000 to state funding for the Nevada Division of Forestry’s budget which would have included eliminating 11 seasonal firefighting positions.

But thanks to federal grant monies, the state will be able to fill those positions, State Forester Kacey KC said Thursday.

“Those positions are very critical,” KC said.

Ten of the 11 seasonal positions will be funded by grant monies from the U.S. Forest Service. The last position will be filled by a current forestry staffer, she added.

That’s good news for the state whose outlook for the current fire season has shifted for the worse in recent months. A heavy winter snow season two years ago, followed by a lack of major precipitation in the most recent winter means Nevada is likely in store for a “well above average” fire season in 2020 by predictive models, KC said.

As of Thursday morning, roughly 102,000 acres had burned in Nevada across 307 fires, 262 of which have been caused by people. Last year, which was considered a very low fire season, some 82,000 acres burned

In just the last two weeks, the state has seen large, fast-growing fires on Mount Charleston just outside of Las Vegas, on Peavine Peak just above Reno, and most recently the Numbers Fire which has threatened the town of Gardnerville, some 30 minutes south of Carson City.

Without the federal grant funds, those cuts would have meant Nevada would lose at least two days of staffing for one of its three helicopter crews, which KC said have been even more critical this year as they have relied more heavily on aerial fire suppression with concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

“We couldn’t lose the capacity this year,” KC said.

-Colton Lochhead

July 9, 10:45 a.m.

The Assembly introduced a pair of bills on the second day of Nevada’s special session.

Assembly Bill 1 will implement the freeze to merit pay increases and mandatory 12 furlough days for state workers for fiscal year 2021.

Assembly Bill 2 would allow for the Clark County School District to access unspent carry-over funds that some schools have to augment the district’s own budget.

The proposal was specified in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proclamation for the special session. But when asked about the proposal by lawmakers Wednesday, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said that “the funding would remain at the school level,” and it remains unclear how that money would be used if the bill were to pass.

-Colton Lochhead

July 9, 9:00 a.m.

While Gov. Steve Sisolak has left the door open to potential tax increases to help offset the steep budget cuts the state is facing, he said Wednesday that any decision on that would be up to lawmakers.

So far, Democratic leaders who control both chambers have offered little indication if they intend to pursue tax increases, or where those additional revenues would come from.

“We’re still having a lot of ongoing discussions,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, during a press conference late Wednesday night after the Legislature went into recess.

A tax increase could pass in the Assembly without any Republican votes. But in the state Senate, at least one Republican would need to be on board in order to meet the two-thirds vote requirement.

“It has to be a bipartisan solution. We welcome the idea to talk about any of those solutions,” Cannizzaro said.

Cannizzaro was also asked about potential policy changes that could come in a subsequent special session that’s expected to quickly follow the current session that is focused primarily on addressing the budget hole.

Specifically talking about police reform, she said revisiting Senate Bill 242 from the 2019 session that has come under the microscope in the wake of the death of George Floyd who died while in Minneapolis police custody is something that is “certainly part of the discussion.”

Criminal justice reform advocates have in recent months targeted the bill – which is sometimes referred to as the “police officers’ bill of rights” – saying that it only made it more difficult to hold police accountable.

The bill was sponsored by Cannizzaro, who works as a prosecutor in the Clark County district attorney’s office

“The bill was an affront to Black, brown and other communities that have suffered abusive policing,” a trio of civil rights and reform advocates wrote last month.

“I don’t think there was ever any intention by this Legislature, certainly not by myself, to create a situation where we cannot hold police officers accountable,” Cannizzaro said.

Cannizzaro said that a lot of what was in that bill came from the notion that workers should be “treated fairly in the workplace.”

“That said, we also know that we have to do better. We have to do more to make sure people can have faith in the community that protects then and also to hold people responsible for their lack of accountability.”

-Colton Lochhead

July 8, 12:15 p.m.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Legislature’s special session was closed to the general public, with primarily lawmakers and essential staff allowed inside the building. The rules made providing for public participation in the process a challenge, with public comments at hearings permitted only via teleconference.

Outside the legislative building, however, state workers and supporters of education lined Carson Street to protest state budget cuts that could affect them. It was as close as they could get to the building to have their voices heard, and some called in from the sidewalk to give public comment during the morning Assembly session.

“I’m actually just outside the Legislature with hundreds of educators who have come to Carson City to make sure that their voices are heard,” the Nevada State Education Association’s Chris Daly told lawmakers. “Nobody envies the position that you’re in looking at $1.2. billion in cuts. The truth is you it can’t get out of this economic disaster, by cutting alone.”

Daly and other education advocates want lawmakers to much budget cuts dollar for dollar with new revenue.

“It’s not going to be easy to do, but nothing now is easy to do,” he said.

-Bill Dentzer

July 8, 11:45 a.m.

Nevada’s special legislative session got off to a bit of a delayed start Wednesday — as they often do — but by 10 a.m. things were rolling as the Assembly and Senate adopted rules to speed up the process and to take the potential of COVID-19 spread into account.

It didn’t take long for the first disagreement to crop up, with Republican lawmakers voicing their concern with a rule change that allow lawmakers to vote remotely, in case they are quarantined due to COVID-19.

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R, Minden, said people voting remotely could be outside the state, or even the country, creating “a problem of accountability and transparency.”

Through other crises, lawmakers “always had the ability to meet in Carson City. Even now, we’re still under rules and protocols (for) safety and have all done everything we can from wearing masks to getting tested to make sure to alleviate these concerns. I think this is improper to violate the constitution and will be voting against it.”

(Under Article 4, Section 1 of the Nevada Constitution, “…the sessions of such Legislature shall be held at the seat of government of the State. Article 15, Section 1 of the constitution identifies that seat as Carson City.)

The vote passed on party lines in the Senate. A similar resolution to change the rules passed in the Assembly on a voice vote, with some Republican lawmakers voting against it.

Both chambers voted to suspend rules that require bills to be read three times before they can be voted as a way to speed up the process. Both chambers are slated to hear overviews on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposed budget cuts to state agencies, K-12 education and to the Nevada System of Higher Education. Sisolak’s plan calls for cuts of $550 million to state agency budgets, about $160 million to K-12 education, and $190 million to higher education.

-Colton Lochhead