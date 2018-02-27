Giunchigliani lands big union endorsements in Nevada governor bid

The union said the endorsement came on the heels of a candidate forum, where members met with gubernatorial candidates.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announces her campaign for governor outside of Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Chris Giunchigliani landed another big union endorsement in her bid to become Nevada’s next governor.

Service Employees International Union Local 1107 on Tuesday announced it will back the democratic Clark County commissioner in the June primary.

The union said the endorsement came on the heels of a candidate forum, where members met with gubernatorial candidates.

“Chris Giunchigliani has stood alongside working families throughout her entire career in public service. We know that she will fight for justice and dignity for all workers in the Governor’s Office. Chris Giunchigliani is a true champion of working families and all Nevadans,” said Debbie Springer, the union’s COPE committee chairwoman.

Giunchigliani has also been endorsed by the Nevada State Education Association, which she was president of from 1987 to 1991. She was president of the Clark County Classroom Teachers Association from 1983 to 1987, but that union is backing fellow Clark County commissioner Steve Sisolak.

“I’m honored to have earned the endorsement of the 19,000 members of SEIU Nevada Local 1107,” Giunchigliani said in a statement. “SEIU members provide vital services to our communities — delivering quality care to patients in our hospitals, caring for the elderly and disabled, protecting public health, and ensuring Clark County runs efficiently. As Nevada’s next Governor, I will proudly stand with SEIU Nevada Local 1107 to fight for dignity, respect and a better quality of life for all hard-working Nevadans.”

SEIU Nevada Local 1107 represents 19,000 workers in health care and public sector industries across the state.

Candidates can begin filing for office on March 5.