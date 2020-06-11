Gov. Sisolak calls for blanket pardon for minor marijuana crimes

The governor is asking a state board to pardon all Nevadans who had been previously convicted of low-level marijuana possession crimes.

(K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — More than three years after Nevadans voted to legalize the sale and use of recreational marijuana, Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking a state board to pardon all Nevadans who had been previously convicted of low-level marijuana possession crimes.

The Nevada Board of Pardon’s will discuss and potentially vote on a new resolution “regarding pardons for persons convicted of minor marijuana possession,” at the board’s meeting next Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

Sisolak’s office said in a release Thursday morning that the move would impact “tens of thousands of people.”

“The people of Nevada have decided that possession of small amounts of marijuana is not a crime,” Sisolak said. “If approved, this resolution will clear the slate for thousands of people who bear the stigma of a conviction for actions that have now been decriminalized.”

The pardons board is made up of the governor, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Nevada Supreme Court justices.

Pardons do not overturn convictions, but they can restore the civil rights that a person lost as a result of that convictions, including the rights to vote, serve on a jury, work in certain industries, hold office or own a firearm.

This is a developing story.

Contact Capital Bureua Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.