Gregory Hafen elected to lead Nevada’s GOP Assembly

Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump, looks to Chief Justice Lidia S. Stiglich after signing his oath of office during the first day of the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
November 23, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated November 23, 2024 - 7:47 am

Nevada Republican Assembly members elected Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump, to serve as the caucus leader for the 2025 legislative session, the caucus announced Friday.

Hafen will replace former Minority Leader Assemblyman PK O’Neill as the leader of the Republican Assembly members.

“As Caucus Leader, he is poised to guide Republican legislators in their efforts to promote responsible governance, to strengthen Nevada’s economy, and uphold the principles of liberty and opportunity for all,” the caucus wrote in its Friday statement.

Hafen has served in the Assembly since 2018. He works as the general manager for Pahrump Utility Co., and he has experience as a planning commissioner, chairman of the Desert View Hospital Board and a member of the Nevada Taxpayer Association.

“I am deeply honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to serve as their leader,” Hafen said in a statement. “Together, we will work to address the challenges facing our state and advocate for policies that reflect the values of hardworking families across Nevada.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

