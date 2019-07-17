House committee OKs bill by Titus for airport signs

The House Homeland Security Committee approved a bill by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Wednesday to translate airport signs into multiple languages to assist tourists and others who don’t speak English.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

WASHINGTON — A bill that would require signs at the nation’s airports, including McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, be written in multiple languages sailed through a House committee Wednesday on a unanimous vote.

The House Homeland Security Committee approved the bill by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and a slew of other pieces of information during a markup of pending legislation before the panel.

There were no objections to the Titus bill.

“It’s really just a basic courtesy,” she told the committee. “I know we all appreciate seeing signs in English when we travel abroad.”

The legislation is expected to be approved by the full House, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is considering similar legislation.

In introducing the bill, Titus said “you shouldn’t have to worry about missing a flight just because you don’t speak English.”

Titus, a member of a Homeland Security Committee member, cited U.S. Census Bureau statistics that show roughly 65 million individuals in the United States over the age of five speak English with difficulty.

She said an estimated 34 percent of Clark County residents speak a language other than English at home.

Las Vegas is an international tourist destination. Last year, 50 million passengers traveled through McCarran airport, according to Clark County figures.

Titus noted that as an international city, Las Vegas and its international airport should be comfortable to “all residents and visitors alike.”

“Making signs at airports easier to understand for non-English speakers and those with vision impairments in common sense,” Titus said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.