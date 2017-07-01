House committee OKs defense bill of interest to Nevada

A $696.5 billion defense authorization bill passed by the House this week includes provisions of interest to Nevada, including a rejection of the Trump administration’s call for another round of base closures.

An F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter jet inside a hangar Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

A display of U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets is silhouetted Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the morning sun near the main entrance checkpoint at Nellis Air Force Base. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

WASHINGTON — A $696.5 billion defense authorization bill passed by a House committee this week includes provisions of interest to Nevada, including a rejection of the Trump administration’s call for another round of base closures.

The defense budget for fiscal year 2018, which begins Oct. 1, calls for a 2.4-percent pay hike in January — more than the 2.1 percent cap sought by in the president’s budget.

The House Armed Services Committee approved the bill on a 60-1 vote.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., a member of the committee, said Friday that the bill “gives our troops a well-deserved raise” and promotes cyber training and provides equipment for missions.

“Nevada’s military installations contribute greatly to our national security and are unique in their own mission-specific capabilities,” Rosen said. “If we are going to continue to boast a strong military presence worldwide, then we must make strategic investments in education and advanced technologies.”

Nevada has four military installations that account for 53,000 jobs in the state, according to a report by a military council created by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

In 2005, Hawthorne Army Depot was listed for closure but spared due to the economic impact shuttering the base would have had on Mineral County.

In addition to Hawthorne, Nevada is home to three other military installations: Naval Air Station Fallon, Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base.

Rosen amendments included in the bill include $706 million to beef up missile defense systems in Israel, purchase of air defense systems upgrades for the F-16, which are flown at Nellis, and cyber training and establishment of a database of civilian, reserve and active-duty experts.

An amendment prohibiting the non-consent taking and distributing of nude photos of service members was co-sponsored by Rosen and several members of the committee.

The bill also includes expanded weapons systems and purchases of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft flown at Nellis and Fallon.

Rosen also inserted in the bill, at the request of the Nevada National Guard, a provision that allows the Air Force to purchase commericially available technology to improve avionics in C-130 cargo aircraft.

