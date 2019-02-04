Jacky Rosen announces Senate subcommittee assignments

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen has been assigned to Senate subcommittees that can advance legislation and provide oversight for federal programs with a direct impact on the state’s interests.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at the Battle Born Progress Progressive Summit, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Rosen, D-Nev., has been assigned to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions subcommittees on primary health and retirement security, and the panel on workplace safety.

On the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Rosen will sit on panels that oversee aviation, the Internet, consumer protections and safety among others.

Rosen also will serve on the Senate Homeland Security subcommittees on investigations, regulatory affairs and federal management.

“Each of my subcommittee assignments will give me the opportunity to fight for Nevadan’s best interests, including working to lower health care costs and protect coverage for pre-existing conditions,” Rosen said in a statement.

She said her assignments would also help her in “supporting Nevada’s tourism industry, promoting small infrastructure investments, and conducting oversight over federal agencies,” Rosen said.

The newly elected Rosen campaigned on a platform of protecting health care provisions and improving care for Nevada’s working families, seniors and veterans.

