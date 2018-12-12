Jacky Rosen selects Nelson Araujo as Nevada director

Former Nevada Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, who lost his bid for secretary of state last month, is set to become state director for U.S. Sen.-elect Jacky Rosen.

Former Nevada Assemblyman Nelson Araujo rallies the crowd at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Araujo, a Democrat, was elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2014 and re-elected in 2016. He narrowly lost his bid in November challenging incumbent Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. Araujo was the only statewide Democratic candidate to lose in 2018. The Nevada Independent was the first to report Araujo’s hiring.

“Senator-elect Rosen values representation and is building a staff that reflects Nevada’s diversity. I look forward to helping shape her legislative priorities here at home and providing Nevadans with access to exceptional constituent services,” Araujo said in a statement.

In statement, Rosen lauded Araujo’s “deep ties” and years in public service.

“I’m confident he’ll be able to lead my staff in the state as they work towards providing quality constituent services to Nevada’s hardworking families,” Rosen said.

