John Lee launches ad buy for Nevada governor campaign

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee launched a six-figure statewide advertising campaign Tuesday morning after announcing his intent to run for Nevada governor as a Republican on Monday.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, seen in January 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ad, which will run on Fox News and online, features Lee cycling through the desert discussing his battle with cancer and his switch from Democrat to Republican.

“Today, socialists control the Democratic Party I once knew … socialism is a cancer, and if we don’t fight back, it’ll kill us,” Lee says at one point.

Lee is the first of several rumored Republican candidates for governor to officially enter the race. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and others are likely to challenge the mayor for a chance to run against Gov. Steve Sisolak in the November 2020 general election.

