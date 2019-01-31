Judge denies request by Nevada officials for injunction over plutonium shipment

The secret transfer of one-half metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium from South Carolina to the Nevada National Security Site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, was revealed in a court filing Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday denied a request by Nevada officials for a temporary restraining order against the federal government in hopes of preventing more plutonium from being shipped into the state.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du cited her decision to deny the preliminary injunction as reasoning to also deny the restraining order, federal court records show.

The secret transfer of one-half metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium from South Carolina to the Nevada National Security Site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, was revealed in a court filing Wednesday by Bruce Diamond, the general counsel for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

After the shipment was revealed, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford directed the state’s team of legal, transportation and nuclear projects experts to develop a strategy to either stop future shipments of plutonium, remove the materials that were shipped or seek sanctions against federal officials who the state claims “misled” the federal court, which included the request for the restraining order.

Sisolak said in a statement Thursday that the state will “continue to explore all our legal options and remain committed to aggressively litigating to keep this dangerous nuclear material out of our state.”

“This is just the beginning of the process, not the end, and I look forward to continuing to work with my cabinet and our federal delegation to address this issue,” the governor added.

In a legal declaration filed in Nevada, Diamond said that the shipment of plutonium from the Savannah River Site in South Carolina occurred before Nevada filed suit in November to stop the transfer.

“We think both the shipments and the proposed indefinite storage in Nevada pose a real threat to public health and safety,” said one Nevada official who spoke on background.

Feds say Nevada lawsuit is moot

The Energy Department and NNSA declassified that information Wednesday to notify the federal court in Nevada, and the state. As a result of the shipment, the federal government now argues that Nevada’s lawsuit is moot.

DOE was under a federal court order in South Carolina to move the plutonium, and argued that the transfer of material to Nevada was done to comply with that order.

The federal government did not disclose the shipment during a federal court hearing in Reno this month on Nevada’s filing to stop the transfer. And District Judge Miranda Du asked that no shipment take place until she ruled on Nevada’s request, which was expected to come in February.

Sisolak said the federal government “lied to the state of Nevada, misled a federal court and jeopardized Nevada’s families and environment.”

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, said it was “unconscionable” that Energy Secretary Rick Perry and the Trump administration failed to disclose that they “shipped weapons-grade plutonium into our backyards.”

In addition to Diamond, the senator is scheduled to meet with Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, the NNSA administrator, in her office, along with representatives for Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Cortez Masto is expected to grill Energy Department officials Thursday in a private briefing on Capitol Hill about the secret transfer of plutonium from South Carolina, questioning whether the federal judge in South Carolina was aware of the transfer, why the information about the transfer remained classified until Jan. 30 and whether shipments were made before Nov. 20, when the state notified the federal government about its intention to file the lawsuit.

Diamond is one of several Energy Department officials expected to meet with Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in her office, a meeting that was originally scheduled to discuss sexual harassment allegations at the Nevada security site.

DOE in previous declarations have said plutonium transfers have been made safely and without incident by trucking materials in unmarked vehicles.

Presence in Nevada called temporary

The NNSA has said the transfer of the plutonium to Nevada is temporary until it can be shipped to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where it can be processed for weapons.

The federal government has not disclosed the route in which the materials were shipped to Nevada from South Carolina, although previous documents show a possible travel scenario along Interstate 40, through Memphis, Santa Fe and south of Las Vegas. Those documents did not disclose how the material would travel the final leg north to the Nevada National Security Site.

Nye County, which includes the Nevada security site, had sought additional National Environmental Policy Act studies before the plutonium was transferred, and did not agree that long-term staging of large quantities of plutonium was included in the site’s mission.

But Darrell Lacy, Nye County’s director of the Nuclear Waste Repository Project Office, said that while county officials wished the studies had been conducted, they understand that the site “is one of only a handful of locations currently approved for handling plutonium and other special nuclear materials.”

Lacy said transportation and storage would be considered classified, and state, county and the general public would never be consulted or informed of the details. DOE also has trained Nye County and state law enforcement and emergency crews how to handle an emergency at the site.

“We assume that the shipments of these type of materials are a routine matter in Nevada,” Lacy said. “We do not think this movement of 1,000 pounds of plutonium placed our residents or the environment in a high-risk situation.”

Former Nevada Test Site

The site is the previous Nevada Test Site, where the government detonated nuclear weapons in the 1950s. Mushroom clouds appeared on the skyline from the above ground explosions and were seen in Las Vegas.

But communities in the region, particularly those in the intermountain area downwind of the tests, paid the price from the fallout.

In a letter to Congress in 2017, former Gov. Brian Sandoval told federal lawmakers that Nevada had made its contributions to nuclear science in his plea to prevent the federal government from using the state for nuclear testing or waste storage.

Sandoval said the state was host to 928 nuclear tests, 100 of which were above ground, which resulted in $1.9 billion in damages paid to victims over 25 years who were exposed and contaminated to deadly levels of radioactive material.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter. Review-Journal Staff Writer Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.