Judge strikes blow against recall of Democratic Nevada senators

Recall opponents Joyce Woodhouse, center, and Nicole Cannizzaro, right, listen as attorney Marc Elias argues whether it is constitutional to allow people to have their names removed from a recall petition on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Two state Senate recall efforts that could swing control of the Legislature’s upper chamber were dealt a significant blow Thursday that could spell their end.

District Judge Jerry Wiese ruled Wednesday that forms submitted by people asking for their signatures to be removed from the recall petitions targeting Democratic state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro must be counted — a move that puts the recalls at risk.

Both the Woodhouse and Cannizzaro recalls were deemed by the Nevada secretary of state’s office to have enough signatures to force special elections. But Democrats sued, arguing that more than 2,000 people had signed forms asking to be removed from the petitions. If those forms are verified, that could drop the recalls below the threshold required to hold a special election.

Headed by Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison, the attorneys for the Republican groups pushing the recalls argued that any signature withdrawal forms submitted after the petition was sent to election officials should not be counted, saying that accepting such forms was unconstitutional.

Weise’s ruling, however, upheld the constitutionality of Nevada’s law and ordered the election officials in Clark County and the Nevada secretary of state’s office to verify every signature on both recalls as well as all pre- and post-submission withdrawal forms.

Both recalls barely cleared the required signature threshold to push the recalls to a special election, with the Woodhouse petition exceeding it by 243 signatures and the Cannizzaro petition by just 43.

Wiese wrote that he understands the “logistical difficulties” that his order brings, and asked for the validation, verification and reconciliation of the signatures to be completed within 10 business days.

A hearing will be held on April 4 to discuss the outcomes of the signature verifications and determine whether the recalls can move forward.

For Republicans, the recalls are their best shot at retaking control of the Legislature’s upper chamber this year because the Democrat-held seats up for re-election are unlikely to flip.

Democrats have an 11-9 advantage in the state Senate. Independent Sen. Patricia Farley, who was the subject of a failed recall effort, caucused with Democrats in 2017. Farley said before the attempt to oust her that she will not run for re-election.

