Judge tosses GOP lawsuit alleging Nevada voter roll inconsistencies

A drop box for ballots at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Mar ...
A drop box for ballots at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 3:38 pm
 

A lawsuit brought by national and state Republicans alleging inconsistencies in Nevada’s voter rolls was dismissed by a federal judge Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party in March, was dismissed by a federal judge who ruled that the Republican groups and an individual plaintiff did not have standing to file the lawsuit.

The parties will have 14 days to amend the lawsuit, after which it can be brought before the court again.

The litigation, which names Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and other election officials, alleges they failed to maintain accurate voter rolls and are in violation of the National Voter Registration Act.

The RNC alleged in a December 2023 letter that there are inconsistencies in voter registrations in three Nevada counties, claiming that there were more registered voters than adult citizens. The letter also alleged five other counties have “suspiciously high rates” of registered voters.

Nevada officials pushed back against those claims, arguing that the RNC’s analysis was made with data that was incomparable and that it had not used the correct data to determine whether the state was in compliance with federal law.

The Democratic National Committee joined calls to dismiss the case in May, accusing the RNC of using the suit to sow distrust in elections.

In a statement, RNC spokesperson Claire Zunk said the dismissal was based on “flawed reasoning” and that the group would continue the fight through any legal avenue.

“It is important to update voter rolls that could include deceased, illegal, or inactive voters, or voters who have moved. In Nevada, with universal mail voting, these lists must be maintained to ensure ballots are not compromised,” Zunk said. “We will pursue every legal avenue to fight this decision and make sure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

Aguilar’s office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

