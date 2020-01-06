Judicial candidates rush to enter Clark County races

Dozens of judicial candidates arrived early Monday at the Clark County Government Center to place their names on the 2020 ballot.

Candidates for judicial office, including District Judge Mark Denton and Deputy Public Defender Belinda Harris, line up at the Clark County Government Center to place their names on the 2020 ballot on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of Clark County judicial candidates arrived early Monday to place their names on a 2020 ballot that is expected to see more than 100 people vying for seats on the bench.

By noon on the first day of the two-week filing period that closes Jan. 17, at least 25 candidates had filed in the 32 different District Court departments, with just as many entered in the 26 Family Court races. Others filed for seats with Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas justice courts.

Each job carries a six-year term.

Several candidates lined up outside the Pueblo Room at the Clark County Government Center hours before the filing period opened.

The list of candidates who filed Monday included longtime incumbents and newcomers to campaigns, including five women from the Clark County public defender’s office.

Belinda Harris, a deputy public defender vying for a seat in North Las Vegas Justice Court held by Chris Lee, called the group from her office “historic.”

“We are really setting a trend,” she said.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt, appointed to the bench in 2002, said she had arrived to file for re-election on the first day in the past.

“I don’t recall having to stand in line like this,” she said.

Candidates for statewide offices, such as the State Supreme Court and Nevada Court of Appeals, are required to file with the secretary of state’s office.

There are a total of 93 judicial seats on this year’s ballot.

