Las Vegas COVID-19 vaccine site expanding hours

The Southern Nevada Health District has announced it is expanding the hours for vaccine appointments at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A FEMA employee directs people to the Las Vegas Convention Center's vaccine distribution area where they get their second doses of vaccine, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevadans will now be able to make evening appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Southern Nevada Health District has announced it is expanding the hours at the site starting Tuesday.

The vaccination clinic at 3150 Paradise Road will offer 500 appointments between 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. This week, the health district’s Decatur location offered 300 extended-hour appointments Wednesday through Friday.

The clinic is also relocating to the South Hall on Tuesday. Parking is available in the Bronze Lot off Paradise Road and Sierra Vista Drive, with ADA parking located in the Silver Lot.

For more information, visit SNHD.info/covid.