Lombardo announces new deputy chief of staff

Gov. Joe Lombardo announced his new deputy chief of staff, who will begin in the new year.

Debi Reynolds, currently the deputy director for fiscal services at the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, will serve as deputy chief of staff beginning Jan. 6, Lombardo’s office announced Monday.

“Throughout her career, Debi has served on nearly every level of state government, and I’m grateful for her willingness to bring her fiscal expertise to my office,” Lombardo said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming her in January.”

Reynolds will replace Jim Wells as deputy chief of staff, who is retiring on Jan. 3.

“At my request, Jim graciously returned to state service from his retirement two years ago to serve as my deputy chief of staff and to help direct my budget,” Lombardo said. “As Jim now returns to his well-deserved retirement, I want to thank him for his leadership and unwavering commitment to our state. Our office will miss him tremendously.”

Reynolds will join Ryan Cherry, who serves as the governor’s chief of staff. Reynolds has previously worked in the Division of Public and Behavioral Health and served as a budget analyst in the Governor’s Finance Office for multiple agencies, according to the governor’s office.

