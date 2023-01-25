Marijuana facility a ‘present threat’ to public safety, regulators say

Citing a “present threat” to health and safety, Nevada regulators on Tuesday suspended licenses for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation facility.

Citing a “present threat” to health and safety, Nevada regulators on Tuesday suspended licenses for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation facility. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Employees at Helping Hands Wellness Center, including a supervisor, were caught trying to hide cannabis and discussing plans to remove it from the facility, the Cannabis Compliance Board alleged in a news release.

During an inspection earlier this month, investigators found untagged marijuana they couldn’t trace to the “seed-to-sale tracking system,” the board said.

Untested and untracked cannabis that can purportedly enter the “illicit market” was the cause for concern over public safety, the the board said.

The investigation into the facility went on for months, and investigators used surveillance footage to help piece together some of it, the board said.

Following an emergency meeting, the board suspended the facility’s cultivation and production licenses.

Helping Hands Wellness Center can fix the issues by submitting a plan the board has to approve.

