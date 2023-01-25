52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Marijuana facility a ‘present threat’ to public safety, regulators say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 5:42 pm
 
Updated January 25, 2023 - 3:39 pm
Citing a “present threat” to health and safety, Nevada regulators on Tuesday suspended lice ...
Citing a “present threat” to health and safety, Nevada regulators on Tuesday suspended licenses for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation facility. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Citing a “present threat” to health and safety, Nevada regulators on Tuesday suspended licenses for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation facility.

Employees at Helping Hands Wellness Center, including a supervisor, were caught trying to hide cannabis and discussing plans to remove it from the facility, the Cannabis Compliance Board alleged in a news release.

During an inspection earlier this month, investigators found untagged marijuana they couldn’t trace to the “seed-to-sale tracking system,” the board said.

Untested and untracked cannabis that can purportedly enter the “illicit market” was the cause for concern over public safety, the the board said.

The investigation into the facility went on for months, and investigators used surveillance footage to help piece together some of it, the board said.

Following an emergency meeting, the board suspended the facility’s cultivation and production licenses.

Helping Hands Wellness Center can fix the issues by submitting a plan the board has to approve.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
5 takeaways from Lombardo’s State of the State speech
5 takeaways from Lombardo’s State of the State speech
2
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
3
Marijuana facility a ‘present threat’ to public safety, regulators say
Marijuana facility a ‘present threat’ to public safety, regulators say
4
Las Vegas police will pay $3.5M to settle 2 lawsuits
Las Vegas police will pay $3.5M to settle 2 lawsuits
5
These Lombardo donors were with Sisolak … until he lost
These Lombardo donors were with Sisolak … until he lost
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada requires police officers to be US citizens. A proposed bill would change that.
Nevada requires police officers to be US citizens. A proposed bill would change that.
Michele Fiore’s appointment to Nye bench legitimate, county says
Michele Fiore’s appointment to Nye bench legitimate, county says
Smith Newby appointed to state Assembly District 10
Smith Newby appointed to state Assembly District 10
Michele Fiore’s last Las Vegas City Council votes questioned
Michele Fiore’s last Las Vegas City Council votes questioned
‘Were in a crisis right now’: City looking at all options to shelter animals
‘Were in a crisis right now’: City looking at all options to shelter animals
‘Black Trailblazers’ honored at Las Vegas City Hall
‘Black Trailblazers’ honored at Las Vegas City Hall