Mayor Goodman to deliver annual state of Las Vegas speech

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will give her annual State of the City address 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during the City Council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

KCLV Channel 2 will air the speech live, and a live stream will be available at kclv.tv/live.

Goodman was elected to her second four-year term in 2015. She is eligible to run for a third and final term next year.

The city is hosting a live social media feed during the speech in which viewers can participate using #stateofvegas on their social media posts.

Goodman’s speech will be rebroadcast on KCLV at 8 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

