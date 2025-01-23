Mesquite police chief fired after allegations of retaliatory behavior

Mesquite City Manager Edward “Owen” Dickie said Wednesday that the city was searching for a new chief. In the meantime, he said, Captain Tracy Fails would take the interim role.

Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Chesley leaves the podium after speaking at a City Council meeting, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Mesquite. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Mesquite chief of police, who was placed on leave last month pending an internal investigation, was fired Tuesday, according to city officials.

“On January 21, 2025, Maquade Chesley’s employment as the Chief of Police for the City of Mesquite was terminated. The City will have no further comment on this matter at this time,” said an emailed statement from Mesquite City Manager Edward “Owen” Dickie on Wednesday.

Dickie also said that the city was searching for a new chief. “In the interim, Captain Tracy Fails will be in charge of the department,” he said.

The development follows a vote of no confidence held against the chief in late November. Andrew Regenbaum, executive director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, told the City Council in its Nov. 26 meeting that the Mesquite Police Officers Association had held a vote of no confidence and that a “strong majority” had voted against Chesley’s ability to lead the Mesquite Police Department.

During the meeting, Regenbaum alleged to city leaders that Chesley had displayed a pattern of nepotistic and retaliatory behavior, imploring them to act.

Reacting to the news of Chesley’s termination, Regenbaum issued a statement from the MPOA.

“The MPOA is pleased that the City of Mesquite has taken decisive action to put an end to MaQuade Chesley’s tenure as Police Chief,” the statement said. “The MPOA had been advocating for this change for several months and is thankful that city leadership has now seen the harm that Chief Chesley had done to the Department and its members.”

During the city council meeting in November, Chesley said that he has always been committed to the police department and, aware of the union’s concerns, shared a five-year “plan for improvement.”

“This has definitely been the toughest day of my life. It’s been a rough month,” Chesley said. “I just want you to know, as your chief of police, it’s both an honor and privilege to serve this incredible community. I am deeply committed to the safety, wellness and overall experience of our officers, dispatchers and professional staff.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

