Nevada dignitaries remember Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush’s grace and poise was not lost on Nevada dignitaries and lawmakers.

In this file photo from Friday, March 18, 2005, former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, President George W. Bush, as he speaks on Social Security reform in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

The former first lady and husband of President George H.W. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Bush represented our country with dignity and class during her service as first lady.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family,” Sandoval said.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said he joined all Nevadans in mourning a first lady “who showed steadfast grace and resolve in service to our country.”

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., called the former first lady “an incredible woman whose fierce devotion to her family and country left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.”

“I count myself among the many Americans who came to greatly respect and admire President George H.W. Bush – despite our political differences. First Lady Barbara Bush was one of the reasons he was so adored,” Reid said in a statement.

“Barbara and President Bush were the epitome of what a President and First Lady should be – kind, decent and unwavering in their love and commitment to country and family,” he said. “Landra and I offer our condolences to the Bush family and join the nation in honoring the legacy of this remarkable woman.”

Bush was "an exceptional American and her lasting impact on our country will endure," said Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., called the passing of the former first lady sad news, and offered condolences to the Bush family.

Sig Rogich, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush and founder of R&R Advertising in Las Vegas, fondly recalled the former first lady before the news of her death Tuesday.

Rogich recalled Bush as a champion for adult literacy and caring for children with HIV, as well as her role as “the one who kept law and order in the Bush family.”

